Frank L. Fini
May 20, 1973 - September 20, 2020
Goshen, NY
Frank L. Fini passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. Frank was born May 20, 1973 in Bayside, NY. He is the son of Frank and the late Santa Fini.
He is survived by his father, Frank Fini of Goshen, NY; brother, Daniel Fini and wife, Cathy of Chester, NY; sister, Rosanna Fini of Goshen, NY; brother, Joseph Fini and wife, Teresa of Goshen, NY; nephew, Frank Fini (Amanda); niece, Samantha Fini (Mauricio); nephew, Joseph Fini; niece, Alexandra Fini; niece, Felicia Hurley (Dan); great nieces, Giovanna-Rose, Angelina Sofia and Victoria-Rose along with many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving mother ,Santa Fini.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate his life will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced in the Funeral home, Church and Mausoleum. Mask will be required and their will be limited seating capacity In the church. As we realize Frank was loved by many and the turnout will be grand, we ask that all guests be respectful of the Church capacity and allow for family members to be seated first.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to the Boys and Girls club of Orange County, NY and The Lustgarden Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com