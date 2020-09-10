1/1
September 6, 1932 - September 7, 2020
Florida, NY
Frank Lentini of Florida, NY entered into rest on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Orlando, FL. He was 88 years old.
The son of the late Michael Lentini Sr. and Mary Trimarchi Lentini he was born on September 6, 1932 in Staten Island, NY. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Giovanniello Lentini. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Ann Giordano and her husband, Peter Sr.; sons: Frank A. Lentini, Anthony Lentini and Paul Reimer; grandchildren: Peter Jr., Nina, Alexa, Joseph, and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Gianna; brother, Michael Lentini Jr.; sister, Jane Gallo. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Carlucci.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 14 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
