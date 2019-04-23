|
|
Frank Leslie Kline Jr.
February 9, 1928 - January 17, 2019
Valrico, Florida
Frank Leslie Kline Jr. 90, of Valrico, Florida entered into rest on January 17, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1928, grew up and attended schools in Newburgh, NY. Frank was married to the love of his life Julia Cea Kline for 62 years. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1946 and was honorably discharged after 22 ½ years of service as a Master Sargent. He was stationed in Germany, Bermuda, Taiwan during the Vietnam War and all across the United States before retiring in Tampa, Florida. After his military service, Frank worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1989 after 21 years. Frank will be remembered for his ever-present smile, kindness, and love of family.
Frank was predeceased by his son Frank L. Kline III, his loving wife Julia Cea Kline, parents: Frank L. Kline and Arneita Kline, his two siblings: sister Jean Small, brother William Kline. Survivors include his sister Mary Arneita Harris of Newburgh, his son John Kline, daughters: Sharon Fox and Susan McRae, grandchildren: Derek Fox, Mackenzie Fox, Kele McRae, Mallory McRae, Lisa McRae, brothers-in-law: Maurice Cea and Anthony Cea, sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Cea and Ann Cea Boat. 1st cousins W. Reed Haight of California, William H. Haight Jr., Deacon Peter R. C. Haight, A. Russel Leach, and Margaret M. Scalzo all of Newburgh.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Patrick's Our Lady of the Lake Chapel located at 433 S. Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019