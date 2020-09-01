1/1
Frank Lynch
1941 - 2020
Frank Lynch
January 16, 1941 - August 31, 2020
Walden, NY
Frank Lynch, 79, entered into rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. The son of the late Frank and Lillian Lynch, he was born in Newburgh, NY. Frank was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, and was employed by the Town of Newburgh Highway Dept.
Frank is survived by his wife, Jacklin (Harris) Lynch; his children: Frank Lynch and his wife Dee, Brian Lynch and his wife Vikki, and Michelle Lanzillotti and her husband Ercole; his brother, Rick Lynch and his wife Cindy; grandchildren: Branden, Tyler, Connor, Ronia, Katie, Brayden, Ercole and Ashley; great-grandchild Cameron; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. In addition to his parents Frank was predeceased by his brother, Butch Lynch.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. In keeping with NYS guidelines of COVID-19 masks are required at all times.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
