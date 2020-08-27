1/1
Frank "Cookie" Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank "Cookie" Moran
November 15, 1926 - August 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Frank P. Moran, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home, under the care of Hospice, and surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Frank was born on November 15, 1926 in Gardiner, NY. The son of the late Frank and Helen (Lucy) Moran. He was one of five children, raised by his grandparents after losing both parents at an early age. He paid this experience forward as evidenced by the strong bond with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Frank's kindheartedness continued by working for the local veterinarian and then as a medic for the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the VFW and had the opportunity to participate in one of The Honor Flights to Washington DC.
As a longtime resident of Newburgh, and a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish, his charitable work, and warm compassionate smile could often be found helping many friends and the sisters at The Newburgh Ministry.
Frank retired from Central Hudson Gas and Electric (local member IBEW) in 1986. He was fortunate to enjoy a long and active retirement with his wife and family – traveling, golfing, hunting and most importantly working passionately in his beautiful gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen (Crossley) Moran, his four daughters and their families: Patricia (Dr. Sherman) Horn, Sherman and Jessica; Debbie (Ron) Perry, Darrell, Scott and Jenna; Eileen Reale, Emily and Regina; Helen (George) Courtney, Allison; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon, Saturday, August 29 at St. Charles Borromeo, Gardiner NY. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a future date when safety permits. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Orange County Veterans and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved