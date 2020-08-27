Frank "Cookie" Moran
November 15, 1926 - August 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Frank P. Moran, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home, under the care of Hospice, and surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Frank was born on November 15, 1926 in Gardiner, NY. The son of the late Frank and Helen (Lucy) Moran. He was one of five children, raised by his grandparents after losing both parents at an early age. He paid this experience forward as evidenced by the strong bond with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Frank's kindheartedness continued by working for the local veterinarian and then as a medic for the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the VFW and had the opportunity to participate in one of The Honor Flights to Washington DC.
As a longtime resident of Newburgh, and a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish, his charitable work, and warm compassionate smile could often be found helping many friends and the sisters at The Newburgh Ministry.
Frank retired from Central Hudson Gas and Electric (local member IBEW) in 1986. He was fortunate to enjoy a long and active retirement with his wife and family – traveling, golfing, hunting and most importantly working passionately in his beautiful gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen (Crossley) Moran, his four daughters and their families: Patricia (Dr. Sherman) Horn, Sherman and Jessica; Debbie (Ron) Perry, Darrell, Scott and Jenna; Eileen Reale, Emily and Regina; Helen (George) Courtney, Allison; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon, Saturday, August 29 at St. Charles Borromeo, Gardiner NY. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a future date when safety permits. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Orange County Veterans and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.