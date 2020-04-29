Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Frank N. Puma


1934 - 2020
Frank N. Puma Obituary
Frank N. Puma
September 9, 1934 - April 27, 2020
Warwick, NY
Frank N. Puma of Warwick, NY passed away on April 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 85 years old.
Born in Manhattan, NY on September 9, 1934, he was the son of Beatrice (Martorano) and Benedetto Puma.
Frank was a produce clerk for Pathmark Supermarket in Queens, NY. He was a Union member of Local 1500 Retail and Supermarkets and Local 338, Retail Food Clerk Union.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine; sons, Frank and his wife, Eileen of Warwick, Philip and his wife, Pam of Hopewell Junction, NY; daughter, Michele Bartels and her husband, Stu of Sidney, NY; seven grandchildren: Alexandra (Shawn) of Hyde Park, NY, Jessica of Waterbury, CT, Angela (Bryan) of Kingston, NY, Joshua of Warwick, NY, Bridget, Amanda, and Kaitlin of Sidney, NY; and sister, Roseann Friscia of Ridge, NY. He was predeceased by daughter, Donna Marie; twin brother, Anthony, and sister, Sadie Spina.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
