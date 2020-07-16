1/1
Frank Notaro
1934 - 2020
December 22, 1934 - July 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Frank A. Notaro passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Newburgh, NY at 85 years of age. Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 22, 1934. He is the son of Yolanda Borriello and Raffaele Notaro.
Frank was a retired NYC firefighter for over 20 years. He did home improvements and repairs throughout his adult life. He also was a local hardware store owner in his hometown of Brooklyn for 15 years. In addition, Frank served his country in the National Guard Reserve for two years.
He is survived by Marie, his wife of 63 years; children, Ralph and wife, Gladys; Roy and wife, Elizabeth; Christina and husband, David; and his two grandsons, Taylor and Dylan.
Frank was a man of strong family values, who would drop everything to help a family member or a friend. He was also very community and service minded, having served as a Eucharistic minister, youth center volunteer and scout leader back in Brooklyn. For the past 20 plus years, Frank, along with his wife, Marie, volunteered and worked with Habitat For Humanity right here in Newburgh. Habitat became a source of deep and lasting friendships for both of them.
Frank enjoyed golfing with his golfing buddies, reading James Patterson novels, doing crossword puzzles and Jumbles, artistic wood carving and watching his grandsons play sports. He also had a love of music and a great sense of humor, which were passed on to his children.
Frank was loved, admired and respected by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 17 at DiDonato Funeral Home in Marlboro, NY 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com.
There will also be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 Monday morning at St. Patrick's/St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newburgh, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's/St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
