SSG Frank Oliver Ford Jr.
SSG Frank Oliver Ford Jr.
June 20, 1960 - August 31, 2020
Milford KS formerly of Westtown, NY
SSG Frank Oliver Ford Jr. of Milford KS formerly of Westtown, NY entered into rest at home on August 31, 2020 after a short illness, he was 60 years old.
The son of Frank Oliver Ford Sr. and the late Joyce Dembeck Ford he was born on June 20, 1960.
Frank grew up on the family farm Peaceful Valley Farm in Westtown, NY. He was a graduate of Minisink Valley High School. He was a retired decorated 20 year Army Veteran who had served in Korea and several tours in Iraq. After his retirement from the Army he worked at Dillards in Manhattan, KS.
He is survived by his father, Frank Oliver Ford Sr. of Goshen, NY; son, Frank Raymond Ford his wife, Rachael of Middletown, NY and Frank Raymond's mother, Debra McDonald; sisters, Melody DeBlock and her husband, Thomas of New Hampton, NY, Julie Vavricka and her husband, Jess of Westtown, NY; his ex-wife, Joyce Ford and family of Junction KS; nephews, Jesse and Jake; nieces, Lindsey and Jill; great-nieces Adeline, Charlotte and Alexia; aunts, Lois Schwab and Mary Ellen Calta; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday September 11 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center Inc. One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
