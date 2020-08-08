Frank P. Dodd Jr.
May 19, 1957 - August 4, 2020
Middletown, NY and Ponte Vedra, FL
Frank P. Dodd Jr., a lifelong area resident, entered into rest unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 63 years of age.
The son of the late Frank P. and Helen Taylor Dodd, he was born on May 19, 1957 in Middletown, NY.
Frank was the former owner of Archibald Taylor Company Inc. Insurance Agency in Middletown. He was a former member of the Middletown Kiwanis Club, former Board Member of the Hillside Cemetery Association and former member of the West Hills Country Club. Frank always took pride in caring for his lawn and properties. He loved his dogs, Izzi and Chester and spending time with them. He was looking forward to moving to his new home in Ponte Vedra, FL.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia L. Dodd of Middletown and Ponte Vedra, FL; his son, Logan P. Dodd; his step-son, Kevin Fiero and his fiancé, Kathy Tian; his sister, Sara T. Dodd and her partner, Nancy A. Green; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth Sanford Dodd and brother, Peter Taylor Dodd.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. Private graveside services will take place in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Jewish Family Service, 720 Route 17M, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.