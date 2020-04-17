|
|
Frank P. Perna
May 24, 1930 - April 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Frank P. Perna, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Middletown Park in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 89 years of age.
The son of the late Giustino and Anna Vitto Perna, he was born on May 24, 1930 in Middletown, NY.
Frank had been employed as a meter reader/tester for Orange & Rockland Utilities in Middletown. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank was a member of American Legion Post 151 in Middletown. He enjoyed playing golf, horse shoes, and watching baseball games at Fancher-Davidge Park. He was also an avid Yankees fan.
Survivors include his sons, Daniel J. Perna and his wife, Donna of Burlington, CT and Joseph Perna and his wife, Teresa of Danbury, CT; his grandchildren: Justine and Denise Perna, Benjamin and Matthew Perna and Nathaniel Kenneth Perna; his brothers, Vincent Perna of Middletown and Donald Perna and his wife, Marie of Rhode Island; numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Helen M. Perna; daughter, Brenda Ann Perna; son, Gary M. Perna; and brothers: Carmen Perna, Justino "Jay" Perna, and Anthony "Tony" Perna.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020