Frank R. Capuano
October 16,1921 - January 26, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Frank R. Capuano, 98 years old, World War II 100th Division, Army Combat Veteran. Awarded Bronze Star and The French Legion of Honor.
Born in Brooklyn October 16,1921 to Pasquale and Michaelina (née Luciano) Capuano. Relocated to Maybrook where he lived with his wife of 50 years, Mildred Landy Capuano until she passed away. Frank was Life Member of #2064 Maybrook.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Marylou Capuano Flanagan, and Annette Capuano; son-in-law Kevin J. Flanagan; granddaughter Erin P. Flanagan, and grandson Brian J. Flanagan and his wife Carolyn Cullen Flanagan; great-grandson Patrick John Flanagan and great-granddaughter Molly Lorraine Flanagan. His daughter Annette has been living with Frank and caring for him for over 20 years at home. Frank his also survived by his long time companion, Ruby McAuley 97, also of Maybrook. Frank is survived by his sister Rose JACHIMCZUK of Virginia and brother Nicholas Capuano from Florida. Frank is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
He is predeceased by his grandson, Michael Joseph Flanagan.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday January 29th and 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday January 31, 10:15 am at Assumption Church, 211 Homestead Avenue, Maybrook, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. To Leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020