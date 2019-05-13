|
|
Frank Rose
July 16, 1927 - May 9, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Frank Rose a Retired Chemical Operator for Powell-Duffryn in NJ, and resident of the area passed away at home on May 9, 2019 at the age of 91. Frank was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Margaret and Angelo Rose on July 16, 1927.
He was married to the late Dorothy Rose for 62 years. Frank enjoyed tending his fruit trees and vegetable gardens at his home on the Shawangunk Kill. He was particularly proud of the oranges he grew in his self-styled greenhouse. Frank enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, building birdhouses and playing board games with his grandchildren. He was a proud Navy veteran and a member of Church of the Infant Saviour in Pine Bush. He loved attending family events, especially when he had the opportunity to be on the dance floor with his wife.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Margaret Chicorelli and her husband, Eugene, of Cobleskill, New York, granddaughter, Kristie Rouse and her husband Walter; son, Francis Rose, Jr. and his wife, Patti Ann of Pine Bush, New York, granddaughter, Lauren Sheeley and her husband, Leston Sheeley, great granddaughter, Arianna Rose Sheeley; grandson Nicholas F. Rose, son-in-law Lyle Morrison, of Schenevus, New York, granddaughter, Tara Fuller and her husband, Donald and great grandchildren: Macee Rose Dutcher and Clayton Fuller, grandson, Craig Morrison and his wife, Christina, and great grandchildren: Xaviar and Allyson Morrison; granddaughter, Nicole Kilts and her husband, Chad, and great grandchildren, Onyda, Steven, Dallas, Beyonca and Jace; son-in-law William Morgan, of Bayonne, New Jersey, grandchildren, William and Brendon Morgan. Frank is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his daughter, Doris Morrison of Westford, NY, daughter, Susan Morgan of Bayonne, NJ, sister, Mary Danza, and his brothers, Richard and Angelo Rose.
Many thanks to all who were involved with assisting in his care especially Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Crystal Run Health care physicians, Pine Bush Volunteer Ambulance Corps. We are also grateful for the kindness and compassion of the Pine Bush Police Department and Gagan Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd, Pine Bush on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be at the Church of the Infant Saviour in Pine Bush, New York on Friday May 17th at 11:00 AM. After cremation burial will be at Westford Cemetery, Westford, NY at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Church of the Infant Saviour Religious Education Building fund 22 Holland Avenue Pine Bush, NY 12566 or Pine Bush Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 131 Center Street, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019