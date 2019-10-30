|
Frank S Henion, 85 of Wurtsboro, NY, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. Frank was the son of the late Frank and Lillian (Jenkins) Henion.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Glennon and USS Chauncey. He retired from Grosso Materials as a heavy equipment/plant operator.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Henion of 62 years and children, Frank (Shannon) Henion, William (Dinah) Henion, Daniel (Regina) Henion, Marianne Mack, Michael (Donna) Henion, Jeffrey Henion, Brian Henion and Roger (Amber) Henion. Also many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by his son, Gregory James Henion; brother, William Henion and sister, Carrie (John) Graham; great granddaughter, Hailey Mack and grandson, William Henion.
Services will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Scarr Funeral Home, 160 Orange Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 129 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901, and followed by the burial at Sloatsburg Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 15, 2019