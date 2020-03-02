|
Frank Solano
August 5, 1928 - March 1, 2020
Minisink, NY
Frank Solano, age 91, of Minisink, New York, a native son of Kearny, New Jersey, and U.S. Army veteran entered into rest Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home.
Frank was born August 5, 1928 in the Town of Kearny, New Jersey. He is the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Lico) Solano. He is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Luz (Velasco) Solano of 59 years; his brothers, John Solano, James Solano and Patrick Solano and his sisters, Marian (Solano) Holowatch and Elizabeth (Solano) Fash. He leaves his sister, Sarah (Solano) Cadorette and his brother, Joseph Solano, his daughter, Debra (Solano) Dye and her husband; James, his grandson, Michael Dye and his wife; Amber, and his granddaughter, Jillian (Dye) Frutchey and her husband; Dean, along with his new great-granddaughter Delilah Rose, many cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends.
He retired after 34 years from the Kearny Fire Department as Deputy Chief. He loved the job and it was reflected in his dedication and study in the field and the lifelong friendship of his co-workers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 626 County Route 22, Middletown, New York.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, New Jersey.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020