Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sorbello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Sorbello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Sorbello Obituary
Frank Sorbello
September 15, 1935 - June 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frank Sorbello of Newburgh, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Frank was born in Newburgh, NY on September 15, 1935. He was the son of the late Ralph Sorbello and Kathryn Giardina.
Frank served his County honorably in the United States Army. He worked as a Staff Engineer for IBM Fishkill before retiring. He was the past treasurer of the Hudson Valley Iris & Day Lily Society of Poughkeepsie, member of the Senior Softball League, Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, member of the Senior Bowling League, Poughkeepsie, Lifetime member of the Bethlehem Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors include his wife Rosemary Bianchi Sorbello at home, his son Michael Sorbello of Milton.
He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Sorbello.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4pm-7pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, Marlboro.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now