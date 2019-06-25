|
|
Frank Sorbello
September 15, 1935 - June 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frank Sorbello of Newburgh, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Frank was born in Newburgh, NY on September 15, 1935. He was the son of the late Ralph Sorbello and Kathryn Giardina.
Frank served his County honorably in the United States Army. He worked as a Staff Engineer for IBM Fishkill before retiring. He was the past treasurer of the Hudson Valley Iris & Day Lily Society of Poughkeepsie, member of the Senior Softball League, Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, member of the Senior Bowling League, Poughkeepsie, Lifetime member of the Bethlehem Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors include his wife Rosemary Bianchi Sorbello at home, his son Michael Sorbello of Milton.
He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Sorbello.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4pm-7pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, Marlboro.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019