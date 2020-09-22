Frank Supan
August 19, 1943 - September 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Frank Supan, a retired foreman at Ford motor company and resident of the area since the seventies, died after a brief illness at Garnett Health Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was 77.
The son of the late Max and Sophie Tomic Supan, he was born in the Republic of Slovenia on August 19, 1943.
Frank married the love of his life, Rosemarie Hamilton on January 26, 1964 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown, and they shared forty happy years together until her death on June 8,2004. He missed her love and companionship everyday.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman, loved gardening and providing vegetables for friends and family. He hunted and fished and enjoyed all the precious memories made with his wonderful grandchildren, who enriched his life immensely.
He is survived by his two children, Annmarie Watkins of Middletown and Frank Supan and his wife, Angela of Wallkill, NY; and his three cherished grandchildren: Alyssa, Stephanie and Christopher.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemarie; his parents; and two sisters, Mary and Pauline.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 7:30 p.m. A private burial will take place in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. (845)343-6309 or www.applebee-mcphillips.com