Frank W. Ast
July 19, 1935 - April 28, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Frank W. Ast of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away April 28, 2019 in Middletown, NY surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old. Frank was born on July 19, 1935 in Matamoras, Pennsylvania and was the son of John and Katharina Schumacher Ast.
Frank's main passion in life was construction. Frank owned and operated Ast Construction Co. in Matamoras for over 40 years. Frank was an avid hunter who was a member of the Slate Stone Hunting Club, the Matamoras Rod & Gun Club, and a proud member of the N.R.A. He was also a lifetime member of the Matamoras Fire Department.
"Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved and cherished his entire family. He was a kind and patient person who was known for his friendly smile and pleasant personality. Frank always had a passion for nature. You could find him mowing the lawn, fishing, and gardening during his free time. His other hobbies included watching the Yankees, playing piano and drawing. Frank always went above and beyond for everyone in his life whether it was a family member or a stranger. His kindness did not discriminate. He touched so many lives over the course of his lifetime and was always there to listen or to lend a hand. Frank will be greatly missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him. "
He is survived by his wife, Joan Aber Ast, celebrating 63 years of marriage. He is also survived by his sons, Jerry Ast and his wife, Cathy of Port Jervis, Jeff Ast and his wife, Connie of Sparrowbush, NY; his daughters, Jodi Ast Gunderman of Port Jervis, Carol Storms and her husband, John of Huguenot, NY; his sister, Kathy Krause of Matamoras; his beloved grandchildren: Jennifer Polarski and her husband, Peter, Jill Nehrkorn and her husband, Kurt, Kristin Scott and Andrew Dembeck, Jason Gunderman and his wife, Caitlyn, Jenelle Gunderman and Thomas France, Jordan Ast and Kyle Jasper, Brett Ast and Jamie Hood, Jenna Paul and her husband, Matt, Scott Keener and his wife, Natalie, Caitlin Diaz and her husband, J.R., Danielle Osowick and her husband, Thomas, Dustin Gochenour and his fiance, Sarah Koch, Jeremy Gochenour and his wife, Jordan; his fifteen beloved great grandchildren: Nathan, Ellie, Grace, Madeline, Elliott, Sophia , Jackson, Jessa, Jay-R, Amelia, Isaac, Oliver, Connor, Delaney and Hadlie; and several nieces and nephews. Frank was pre-deceased by his brothers, John and Fred Ast and his sisters, Lena Kipper and Elsie Schmick.
Visitation will be held 11a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, May 3, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019