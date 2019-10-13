|
|
Frank W. Fuller
December 23, 1927 - October 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Frank W. Fuller, Sr. age 91 of Port Jervis, NY passed away October 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 23, 1927 in Port Jervis, the son of Stanley and Edna Gilson Fuller. Frank proudly served our country with the US Navy during World War II. He was a member and past captain of the Tri-State Naval Ship #7241 in Port Jervis, a member and past captain of Excelsior Engine Co. Hose 5, Port Jervis Fire Dept., a member of the Marsh-Kellogg American Legion Post #139, Milford, PA, and a founding member of the Charcoal Hunting Club.
Frank married Jean Scott Fuller who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Wood and her husband, Wayne "Butch" Wood of Glen Spey, NY, Cheryle McBride and her husband, Richard of Darby, Montana, Linda Haas and her husband, Robert of Milford, PA; his three sons, Frank Fuller, Jr. and his companion, Joyce of Port Jervis, Joseph Fuller of Ogden, Utah and James Fuller and his wife, Londa of Port Jervis; his sister, Mary Longwell and her husband, Barry of Port Jervis; his brother, Kenneth Fuller of Port Jervis; his beloved 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Russell Scott, several nieces and nephews. Frank was pre-deceased by his grandson, Robert and his granddaughter, Theresa Wood, his brothers, Robert, Stanley and George Fuller, his sister-in-law, Patricia Fuller and his daughter-in-law, Margaret Fuller.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 16 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. VFW services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday and Firematic services will follow at 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 17 at the funeral home with Rev. Kathy Perry officiating. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. Private interment will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis Fire Dept., PO Box 1002, Port Jervis, NY 12771, the Tri-State Naval Ship, #7241, 46 Barcelow St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2019