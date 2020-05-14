Frank Westley Burnham

November 11, 1932 - May 11, 2020

New Paltz, NY

Frank W. Burnham, 87, of New Paltz, New York, passed away at the Health Alliance Hospital Broadway campus in Kingston, New York, on Monday, May 11, 2020 from natural causes.

Born November 11, 1932 in Roscoe, New York, he was the son of the late Irving and Marjorie Burnham.

Frank studied Construction Technology at SUNY Delhi and then served two years with the U.S. Army, as a speed radio operator at a SAC base in England during the Korean War.

Frank ran a successful construction business for many years and then was a licensed real estate broker.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty Burnham.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Barbara Lane; his sister, Nellie Burnham of Roscoe, NY; his brother, Richard Burnham of Washington, DC; his son, Derek Burnham and his wife, Carolyn of Wellesley, MA; his daughter, Donna Siegel and her husband, Rich of Kingston, NY; and four granddaughters: Laura, Mary-Kate, Lily and Emily.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutch Reformed Church of New Paltz, 92 Huguenot St., New Paltz, NY 12561 or to the New Paltz Rescue Squad, 74 North Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, as yet to be determined. Burial will be private in New Paltz Rural Cemetery.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Frank's family with the arrangements.



