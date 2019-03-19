|
|
Franklin D. Wright
October 20, 1933 - March 14, 2019
Colbert, GA - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Franklin D. Wright of Colbert, GA and formerly of Port Jervis, NY, died Wednesday, March 14, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA. He was 85. He was born October 20, 1933 in Sparrowbush, NY, the son of the late Vernon Wright and the late Mary Thompson Wright.
Frank was married to the late Janice L. Bohn.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served as a member of the Roosa-Fleming VFW Post 161 in Port Jervis, NY.
Frank worked as an Assembler at SkyDyne in Port Jervis, NY for many years.
Surviving are his brother: Robert Wright and his wife, Helen of Matamoras, PA; good friends: Courtney and Kimber Hild and their children, Grant, Hayden, and Willow of Colbert, GA; beloved dog, Mickey; also many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Lester Wright, Vernon Wright, Alfred Wright, Lottie Storms, Emily Davis and Nellie Kingston.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019