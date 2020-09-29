Franklin Geter

"Frankie G NationWide"

February 2, 1959 - September 20, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Franklin Geter "Frankie G NationWide", departed this earth and made his transition on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Newburgh NY. He was 61.

He was born on February 2, 1959 to the late Holland Geter Sr. and Commillar (ment) Brown. He attended the Newburgh Enlarged School District and graduated in 1974. He was employed by the Orange County Transfer Station #2 and a handyman.

He leaves to recall his precious memories to his son, Marcus Geter of Newburgh, NY; one daughter, Bethsheba Williams of Polk County, FL; four grandchildren, Kendrick, Kalyan, Jaylan and Jamaya Williams all of Polk County, FL; three brothers, Holland Jr, Gary Geter of Newburgh, NY, Kenny Geter of Saginaw, MI; four sisters, Elma, Linda Ann, Rachel Geter and Lucretia Davis; one sister-in-law, Brenda L. Dunham-Pointer all of Newburgh, NY; aunts Diane Brown of Newburgh, NY and Denise Brown of Columbia, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends

Franklin was predeceased by parents and son, Frank Jr.; sister, Brenda Morgan; brothers, Craig Pointer and Glenn (Fuzzy) Wolmack, aunt, Willa Mae Reed (Jink); uncles, Edward John (Tommy) and Dennis Brown.

Mr. Geter will have a Walk-Through 10-11 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, New York. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



