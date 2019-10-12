|
Franklin P. Critelli, Sr.
April 8, 1946 - October 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Franklin "Frank" P. Critelli Sr., 73, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home after fighting a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Frank was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Petrolo) Critelli.
Frank was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1964. He continued his education at Orange County Community College before joining the United States Navy where he served on the USS Randolph from 1967-1971, and retired from IBM where he was a Facilities Engineer.
Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed holidays with his family and friends, especially Christmas Eve making his famous Zuppa DiPesci. He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club, United Commercial Traveler's Association, and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
Frank is survived by his wife, Rachelle (Cimorelli) Critelli of 47 years; son, Franklin P. Critelli, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Seymour) Critelli of Cornwall; brother, Anthony Critelli of California; mother-in-law, Mary Anne Cimorelli of New Windsor; brother-in-law, Thomas M. Cimorelli of Clermont FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy (Cimorelli) and Charles Hunter, Sr. of New Windsor; nieces, Carly (Cimorelli) and husband Robb Burchard of Winter Garden, FL and Kristen Hunter of New Windsor; nephew, Charles Hunter, V of Moreau, NY; great nephews, Andrew Burchard of Florida and Cayden Ruger of New Windsor; and good friend, Nick Lynch, who was always there for Frank. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Thomas A. Cimorelli. A special thanks to Frank's caregivers, Sophie Ware and Pamela Mitchell, and to Dr. Syed Moin for his home visits and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019