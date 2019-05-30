|
Franklyn G. Williams
July 11, 1927 - May 23, 2019
Middletown, NY
Franklyn G. Williams of Middletown, NY entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 91 years old. Son of Edward and Mathilda Williams, he was born on July 11, 1927 in Contents District Westmoreland, Jamaica, WI.
Franklyn was a retired field supervisor in the Ministry of Agriculture in his native Jamaica.
Survivors include 11 children; 44 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; one brother of England, United Kingdom and a host of nieces and nephews. Franklyn is predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.
Mr. Williams will lie in repose 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30 at Redeemed Christian Fellowship COGOP, 100 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 31. Home Going service begins at 11 a.m. at the church; Bishop Kenrick McBean will officiate. Interment will take place at Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave, New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019