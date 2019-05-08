|
Fred E. Pimm Jr.
December 2, 1031 - May 7, 2019
Coldenham and Leon, NY
Fred E. Pimm Jr., 87 of Coldenham and Leon, NY, entered into rest May 7,2019. He was born December 2, 1931 in Coldenham, NY to the late Fred Sr. and Harriet Smith Pimm.
Fred was a lifelong farmer, a Mason, a Grange member, a Fire Commisioner and a 4h Leader. He will be remembered for his gentle kindness, steady work ethic, strength, Masterful driving ability, mad math skills, great sense of humor and positive outlook on life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Alta "Del"; his cherished daughters: Adelia (Kevin) Ritter and Harriet (Tyler) Wegmeyer; his grandchildren: Torsten, Tucker, Colden Wegmeyer , Miranda, Alicia, Rachel and Bridget Ritter, a great-granchild, Colton; a sister-in-law, Florence Pimm also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fred was predeceased by his brother, George Pimm.
Relatives and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at DiStasio Funeral Home, 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners, South Dayton, NY where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be in Cherry Creek Central Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019