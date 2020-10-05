Fred E. Pirog, Sr.
December 24, 1927 - September 30, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Mr. Fred E. Pirog, Sr., 92, died Wednesday morning September 30, 2020 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Mr. Pirog was born on December 24, 1927 to the late Nellie Fila and Anthony Pirog. He was raised in Pine Bush, NY, one of 8 siblings, working on the family dairy farm. Mr. Pirog graduated from Pine Bush High School in 1946, where he was an outstanding soccer, basketball, and baseball player.
Fred proudly served his country with the US Army during WWII. Upon honorable discharge, he worked for over 40 years in Newburgh area where he was a member of the Iron Workers Local 417. Mr. Pirog relocated to North Carolina for the last few years of his life to be closer to his family.
He is survived by his children, Ruth Ann Proper, and her husband, James, of Chapel Hill, NC, Lynn Veety, and her husband, Mark, of Siler City, NC, Robert M. Pirog, and his wife, Donna, of Maple Valley, WA, Mark A. Pirog, and his life partner, Laura Stockhausen, of Pine Bush, NY; grandchildren, Andrew Veety, Scott Proper, Amy Rosso, Michael Pirog, Sarah Petty, Steven Pirog, Matthew Veety, Marissa Pirog, Eden Pirog; great grandchildren, Reis Veety, Alexis Veety, Lydia Veety, Hudson Petty, Sophie Rosso, Sam Rosso, Eric Proper, Reed Proper, Owen Pirog and Rose Pirog, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Coffin Pirog, and his sons, Fred E. Pirog, Jr., and John Pirog.
A memorial service will be held in Pine Bush, NY in the spring, depending on the status of the pandemic.
Memorials in Fred's name may be directed to the New Prospect Cemetery Association, PO Box 902, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
The Pirog family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
