Fred H. Krier
December 19, 1939 - July 14, 2019
Monticello, NY
Fred Krier, "Freddie", 79, a lifelong Monticello resident entered into rest on July 14, 2019. He was born in Monticello to the late Arthur and Ruth Krier.
Fred attended Monticello High School and worked for, and retired from, the NYS Department of Transportation after 27 years. After years of collecting hubcaps, he started F&J Hubcap Farm. Along with a sheep named Lucky, Fred loved chickens and his pigeons. An all-around hard-working family man, he was known by his grandchildren as "Grumpy Grandpa" but was loved wholeheartedly by all.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Jean; two daughters: Jodi Lynn Young (Richard) of North Carolina, and Kelly Jean Krier of Monticello; a son: Kory James Krier (Katje) of Grahamsville; grandchildren: Katherine Delgatto, Anthony Delgatto, Nicholas Delgatto Jr., Madeline Hanforth, Jonathan Mann, Kyle Krier, Kenzie Krier and Kaia Krier; a brother: Arthur Krier Jr. of Florida; a nephew: Roger Weaver of Ohio; five great-grandchildren; several nieces; and three cousins: Kay Masiello, Patti Mercado and Walter Pelton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter: Jessica Lynn.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019