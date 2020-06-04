Freddie Lee Gibbs
May 12, 1938 - May 29, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
Freddie Lee Gibbs made his transition home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, New York. He was born in Uniontown, Alabama on May 12, 1938 to the union of Willie and Iola (Myles) Gibbs, along with four sisters and six brothers. He attended Perry County Training School and left for South Fallsburg, NY in 1959.
From 1959 to 2010 he lived and worked as a Construction Worker in various locations such as: South Fallsburg, Woodbourne, Monticello and Liberty, New York. He was a member of Local 17; and retired in 2010. During his last five years Freddie resided at the Jeffersonville Nursing Home in Jeffersonville, NY.
He now joins in Heaven his parents Willie and Iola Gibbs; his wife, Mary; two children, Eric Gibbs and Floyd Early; two sisters, Rosie Smith and Dorothy Gibbs; and one brother, Arnold Gibbs.
He leaves to cherish his memories five children: Jackie Robinson of Connecticut, Michael Burrels of Daytona Beach, Florida, Aaron Gibbs, Sharon Gibbs and Darryl Gibbs of Hopewell, Virginia; three grandchildren: Shondra, Michael and Nehinda Burrels; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters: Carrie Caffee of Niagara Falls, NY and Viola Soles of Buffalo, NY; five brothers: Willie Gibbs of Snyder, NY, William and Annette Gibbs of Uniontown, Alabama, Robert Larry and Carol Gibbs of South Fallsburg, NY, Lee Curtis Gibbs of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and James and Valarie Gibbs of Uniontown, Alabama; as well as the family Matriarch - Leola D. Harrison of Sarasota, Florida and Patriarch - Arthur Myles of Niagara Falls, NY; and many special friends and associates.
Cards and condolences can be sent to Darryl Gibbs and Family, 2710 "B" Winston Churchill Dr., Hopewell, VA 23860 or to members of the Gibbs Family.
Limited visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, distancing guidelines must be met, a limit of 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.