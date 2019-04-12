|
|
Frederica Warner
December 14, 1917 - April 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frederica Warner, a lifelong Newburgh resident entered into rest Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The only child of E. Lafayette Hunter and Sarah Frint Hunter, Frederica was a descendant of freed slaves who helped organize the Underground Railroad and the Republican Party in the years preceding the Civil War. She was born on December 14, 1917.
At the age of ten, she became a member of Girl Scout Troop 7, sponsored by the AME Zion Church in Newburgh. The Scouts emphasized helping others and becoming active members of the community – goals which Frederica embraced wholeheartedly for the rest of her life.
Frederica has become a living legend in Orange County for her numerous volunteer contributions. She has been an active member of, and honored by, many organizations including the Salvation Army of Newburgh, Orange County Women of Achievement, Newburgh YWCA, Human Rights Commission of Orange County, Habitat for Humanity, Orange Area United Fund, Liberty Street Day Care Center, McQuade Foundation, Amos & Sarah Holden Home, Town of Newburgh Republican Committee, New York State Church Women United, Church Women United to the United Nations, Orange County Professional Advisory Committee, Zonta International, Business & Professional Women's Club, and Magenta Mammas Red Hatters.
Among her countless hours of community service over the years, Frederica is best known as the founder and Executive Director Emeritus of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh. In 2017, Meals on Wheels celebrated its 45th anniversary and Frederica's 100th birthday. In recognition, the City of Newburgh honored her by re-naming the part of Roe Street, where she lived for many years, "Frederica Warner Way."
Frederica was married for sixty-five years to the late Loren Warner, her soulmate and love of her life. Their daughter and only child, Lady Maxine Warner Burton, is the wife of Sir Eric Burton, former Member of Parliament of the Republic of Antigua-Barbuda in the West Indies. Frederica is the grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of twenty-three and great-great-grandmother of ten.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from Noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Calvary Presbyterian Church, corner of South Street and Grand Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service will take place 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18th at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Entombment is to follow the service at the Cedar Hill Mausoleum in Newburgh.
To honor of Frederica's life, until we meet again, she said to all, "too-da-loo".
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, P.O. Box 2615, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 845-562-6550, visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019