Frederick Charles Ropke
June 25, 1937 - December 2, 2019
Matamoras, PA - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Frederick Charles Ropke of Matamoras, PA and formerly of Port Jervis died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 82.
Fred was born June 25, 1937 in Binghamton, NY, the son of the late Frederick Louis Ropke and the late Anna Lucy VanZandt Ropke.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Fred married Sherry "Sue" Day on December 29, 1990 in Milford, PA.
Fred was a 1955 graduate of Port Jervis High School and was All DUSO in Basketball and Baseball. He was a Life Member of the Port Jervis Elk's Lodge BPOE #645. A long time member of the Port Jervis Country Club, he also operated the Oak Tree Inn with his wife Sue for many years. Earlier in life Fred was the Owner & Operator of Biondi's Men's Wear on Front Street in Port Jervis.
A family statement read: "Fred was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching and discussing sports, especially the Yankees and the Knicks. He was friends to many, enjoyed socializing with his wife, and could always be found dressed to the nines. He took pride in his children and grandchildren. Anheuser Busch is devastated by the loss. Fred will be greatly missed."
A special thank you goes to Dr. Gulfo, all the Nurses at ORMC and his Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care given to Fred.
Surviving are wife: Sue Ropke at home; daughter: Suzanne McAllister and her husband, Joe of Indialantic, FL; son: Fred Ropke of Port Jervis, NY; daughter: Erika Polanis and her husband, Matthew of Port Orange, FL; daughter-in-law: Lisa Ropke Jensen and her husband, Chris of Rhinebeck, NY; step sons: Bill Oliver and his wife, Tina of Gilbert, AZ and Jeffrey Oliver and his wife, Jennifer of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren: Ryan, Devin, Alec, Tanner, Megan, Max, Ava and Brad and his wife, Alana;
great-grandchildren: Kylee, Kash and Clark; step grandchildren: Josh, Carly, Noah and Grace. Fred was predeceased by his son, Mark Ropke and his grandson, Justin Ropke.
Visitation and services were held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mark F. Ropke Scholarship Fund, C/O PJ School District, Thompson St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
