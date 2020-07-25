Frederick Clark Ahart
June 13, 1947 - July 23, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Frederick Clark Ahart's story began June 13,1947 in Candor, NY where he was born to the late Ralph and Marie Ahart. Fred attended Candor Central School and graduated Ithaca College with a Master's Degree at the top of his class. He married his high school sweetheart Becky on August 16,1969 and arrived in Roscoe that summer where they planted roots and started a family that would grow to encompass a community.
A venerable participant in Section 9 Athletics in New York State, Fred's involvement and dedication went far beyond his positions of Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director and Committee Member and Chair to mentor, advocate and friend to countless athletes, students, colleagues and their families throughout his 51 year career. Through his work Fred received many awards and accolades including NYS Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee; two-time Athletic Director of the year; Golden Apple Recipient; the Bill Moran Award; Glen McGinnis Award and the Amazing person award.
Fred loved sports and felt that every student deserved the opportunity to participate, his relentless commitment to this belief shaped his life's work and he is known to most who knew him simply as "Coach". Above all else Fred valued and loved his family and the time they spent together, often at sport events. Fred departed this world July 23, 2020 but his story will be carried on by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Becky; brother, Jerry Ahart (Eileen Ahart); his children: Maryanne Clancy (John Clancy), Ralph Ahart (Pauline Olivera), Michelle Ahart-Bosland (Robert Bosland), Catherine Ahart (Bryan Thomas) and Kelly Mull (Terrence); his grandchildren: John Frederick, Paige, Caleb, Michael, Roberto, Kristopher, Daniel, Lucas, Sierra, Owen, Hudson, Logan, Gavin, Mackenzie, Kennedy, Kylie; and one great-grandson, Chase.
Limited visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29th in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home; facemasks are required. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30th at the Roscoe Central School Athletic Field - Face masks are required, chairs will be limited for handicap and elderly only – attendees will be asked to stand and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to "The Coach Fred Ahart Foundation" and may be mailed to Harris Funeral Home, P.O. Box 8, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.