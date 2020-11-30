Frederick "Fred" G. Turner
September 17, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Frederick "Fred" G. Turner, of Hurleyville, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center.
Fred was born on September 17, 1931 in South Fallsburg, NY to Harry G. Turner and Florence Lee Turner. As a young man he worked as a farmhand on a dairy farm. He joined the US Army in 1951, and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. On July 39, 1961, he married the love of his life, Carol and raised a family. Fred was employed as a truck driver for various companies; he initially began his career with Intercounty Feed, and later opened his own business, Fred Turner Sanitation. After closing that company, he worked for Three Guys Cement, and later finished out his driving career with Woodbourne Lawn and Garden.
Fred was a lifelong member of the Hurleyville Fire Department, served as Captain, and for his ongoing dedication, he was awarded Fireman of the Year during the construction of the new firehouse. He remained active, always involved with the department's pancake breakfasts and other events. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting clubs. In his younger years, he enjoyed bar hopping and socializing with friends. Late in life, he cherished being a grandpa and great-grandpa and was happiest surrounded by family.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Turner; his children, Craig Turner and his wife, Cris and Glen Turner and his wife, Theresa; his grandchildren, Stacey Turner, Brandi Turner (John), Jacob Turner (Brittney), and Derik Turner; his great-grandchildren, Skyler, Shane, Kaitlyn, Khalil, Shahdear, and Aniya; his siblings, Russ Turner, Ginger McCarthy (Victor), Phyllis Fix (Bill), and his sister-in-law Lillian Turner. He is predeceased by his son, Mark Turner, and his brother, Lee Turner.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12 to 3 p.m. followed by interment at the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery in Liberty, NY with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the Hurleyville Fire Department, 166 Main Street, Hurleyville, NY12747.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52 in Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please visit the funeral home website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
or call 434-7363.