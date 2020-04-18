|
|
Frederick J. Naclerio
February 24, 1945 - April 17, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Frederick J. Naclerio, a long-time resident of New Windsor, a United States Marine, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was 75. The son of the late John and Angelina (Angelillo) Naclerio, he was born on February 24, 1945 in the Bronx, New York, grew up in New City, New York and attended Clarkstown High School. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine, to whom he was married for just shy of 50 years, his three treasured children, Christie, Frederick J. Jr., and Antonette, and his cherished grandson, Vincenzo. Fred, or Freddie or Mr. N as many called him, was a plumbing and heating contractor, owning his own business, and in his later years helped his wife and family run Hudson Valley Pool Supply, Inc. of New Windsor.
Fred was a hard-working, proud and dedicated family man, who loved his country and was a true patriot. He took such great joy in helping others. He was a jokester, who loved to tell stories, reminisce about life and the good times. You could always count on Freddie to find the humor and lighten the mood with a joke and his infectious laugh; his smile was unlike any other. He enjoyed tinkering with projects in the back room of his shop and could fix anything. He always said, "you can't do the job, if you don't have the right tool," knew almost every trick, and loved learning new ones; it was the challenge of figuring things out that motivated him and gave him such satisfaction. He had and made so many great memories from his boating days on the Hudson River, family road trips, singing along to the oldies, teaching guys the trade, and years traveling. Freddie left such an impression; please hold these memories close to your heart in these difficult times.
Fred proudly served on the New Windsor Police Auxiliary for many years and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Martha Raye Chapter 541. In his later years, he spent a great deal of time with his "Vet Buddies," as he called them, who he considered brothers, and found such comfort in the connection, bond and friendship they built in tirelessly advocating for other veterans. Fred wanted every veteran welcomed home and honored for their service, and he was always so humbled by others thanking him for his service and saying Semper Fi. He wore his military shirts and hats with such pride. He loved his country; he loved America. Please honor him by thanking a veteran.
He leaves behind so many wonderful friends and such a loving family, who all miss him so much and will for years to come. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sisters, Rita Termine, Carol Alesio, Linda Altman and Rachelle Balko, his brother, Vincent Naclerio, sister in laws, Maria Trzepacz and Irene Buckley, and many nieces and nephews. He joins his angel mother, Angelina, father, John, dear sister, Irene, Aunt Fran, and mother and father in law, Josephine and John Trzepacz, who loved him like a son, in eternal rest and loving embrace. He is home and he is always with us.
A memorial service with military honors, truly befitting the life he led, ideals in which he believed, and honor he deserved will follow at a later date.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020