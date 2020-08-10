1/1
Frederick "Fritz" Kraai
1942 - 2020
June 10, 1942 - August 8, 2020
Warwick, New York
Frederick C. Kraai (known as Fritz) of Warwick New York, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from diabetic complications. He was 78 years old and surrounded by his family.
Fritz was born in Fairport, New York on June 10th, 1942, the son of Elizabeth and John Kraai.
He attended Amherst College and was a graduate of the University of San Francisco. He moved to Warwick in 1975 to become a member of the Chardavoyne Group and later became a member of the School of Practical Philosophy, in both New York City and Wallkill, NY.
He was the co-owner of Paceline Construction Management for almost 20 years and was employed as the Facilities Manager of the Oneonta School District of New York, until his retirement in 2018.
Fritz was predeceased by his son, Jonathan and his brother, Douglas Kraai.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Stacy; his daughter, Liesje and his sons: David, Frederick, and John; as well as his siblings: Betsy, John, Hannah, Peter and Leni.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Fritz to either: the Albert Wisner Public Library or the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
