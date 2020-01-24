|
|
Frederick L. Clayton
May 30, 1936 - January 22, 2020
Greenfield Park, NY
Frederick L. Clayton of Greenfield Park, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center; being reunited with his loving wife Linda (Sheley) in Heaven. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years old.
Fred was born on May 30, 1936 in Margaretville, NY: he was the son of the late Herbert and Helen (Slyter) Clayton. Fred worked many years at Channel Masters in Ellenville. He then served in the National Guard; then worked for VAW Aluminum until retirement. Fred spent his remaining years employed by Shoprite in Ellenville. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Fred was predeceased by his sister, Anne Gillespie and his brother, William Clayton. Fred is survived by two sisters, Mary Every of Kerhonkson and Evelyn Haga of Ellenville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday January 27, 2020 with a celebration of his life immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will follow at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, NY 12401.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020