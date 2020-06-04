Frederick P. "Pete" Kirk, Jr.
October 5, 1948 - June 3, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Mr. Frederick P. "Pete" Kirk, Jr. of Town of Greenville, Port Jervis, NY, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home. He was 71. He was born October 5, 1948 in Franklin, NJ, the son of the late Frederick P. Kirk, Sr. and the late Edith Washer Kirk.
Frederick grew up in Ogdensburg, NJ and graduated from Franklin High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1970-1971.
He married Janis Rekun on October 17, 1971 in Franklin, NJ.
Frederick raised Miniature Irish Dexter Cattle in the 1980's. He also built his own house, including the milling of standing Hemlock trees, in 1987. In 1989, he was involved in establishing the Sterling Hill Mine and Museum in Odgensburg. He worked as an Electrician, most recently for 10 years at the North American Sterilization and Packaging in Franklin, NJ. And in his spare time, Frederick enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and attending farm auctions.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Janis Kirk at home; sister: Becky Rowett and her husband, Fred of Ogdensburg, NJ; brother-in-law: Paul Rekun of Mt. Pocono, PA; sister-in-law: Wendy Sayre and her husband, Brian of Frankford, NJ; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Denton E. Kirk on June 29, 2017. Also by his brother-in-law, Neil A. Rekun.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Frederick's name to any No Kill Shelter of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
