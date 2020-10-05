1/1
Frederick Reuben "Fred" Emery Jr.
Frederick "Fred" Reuben Emery Jr.
August 16, 1938 - October 4, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Frederick "Fred" Reuben Emery Jr., a lifelong resident of Livingston Manor, NY entered into rest of October 4, 2020. He was 82 years old. The son of the late Frederick and Elinor Bowers Emery, Fred was born August 16, 1938 in Walton, NY. Fred served his community for over half a century as the proud owner of Emery's Auto Body. After much encouragement from his family, he retired in June of 2018.
In addition to his work, he was an active volunteer member of the Livingston Manor Fire Department's Manor Hose Company for 63 years, serving as both a Chief and Commissioner. He was also a Life Member of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman's Association; a Past Vice President for Sullivan County for Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman's Association; a Red Vest Member for Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman's Association; and a past member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fireman's Association.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Elinor; his sister-in-law, Joyce Emery; his niece, Kris Emery Simpson; and his nephew, Brent Emery.
He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Judith (Rheinheimer) Emery, at home; his daughters, Jodi (Tim) Miller of Cattauraugus, NY and Lori Emery (Lucy Georgeff) of Stone Ridge, NY; his granddaughters, Casey (Ray) Campbell, Quinn Emery and Shea Emery; great granddaughter, Blair Campbell; brother, Floyd Emery of Verona, Virginia; sister, Linda (Bill) Vick of Chenango Forks, NY; niece, Ashley (Bryan) Cook; his nephews, Todd Vick and Scott Vick; his aunt, Mary Young, of Florida and many cousins. Fred also leaves behind his dear friends, Dane Simpson of Livingston Manor and Charles Weikum and his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 3-7 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY. The Livingston Manor Fire Department will conduct firematic services at 7PM in the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, facemasks are required.
Funeral services will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Harris Funeral Home, Liberty, NY. Burial will be in the Lew Beach Cemetery. A gathering will be held after the burial at the Livingston Manor Fire House.
The family is asking that donations be made in Fred's name to the Hudson Valley Firemen's Home via online; to the Livingston Manor Volunteer Ambulance Corp, PO Box 1, Livingston Manor, NY 12758, to the Livingston Manor Fire Department, PO Box 867 Livingston Manor, NY 12758, or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
