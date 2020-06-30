Fredric I. Green
June 23, 1949 - June 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Fredric I. Green, 71, of Middletown, NY, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Garnet Health Center after a short illness.
Fredric was born June 23, 1949 in Bronx, NY to George and Rose (Friedman) Green.
He grew up in Ellenville, NY and graduated from Ellenville High School in 1967.
He earned his college degree from SUNY Ulster. He retired from the NYS Department of Corrections in 2001. He was a member of the Wawarsing Chapter of Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a 30 year member of the Elks BPOE #1097. Fredric was an active member of both the Wawarsing Rod & Gun Club and Mountaintop Gun Club.
Fredric shared his love of the outdoors by hunting and fishing with close friends and family. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone he came in contact with smile. One of his favorite things to do was to sit down with a cup of coffee and talk with loved ones. He always took an interest in what others were doing. He cared deeply for his family and was always their biggest supporter.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Sandra Green; his daughter, Amy (Michael) Zupetz; sons, Peter (Jenna) Green and Matthew (Gina) Green; grandchildren, Colby, Trevor, Isabella, Logan, and Elliot; brother, Howard (Kathy) Green; and his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Rose.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of donations, please give your dads, children, and family members an extra big hug in honor of Fredric.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.