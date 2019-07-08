|
|
Fredric P. "Rick" Shaw
January 18, 1951 - July 5, 2019
Smallwood, NY
Fredric P. "Rick" Shaw, of Smallwood, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at home. He was 68.
He was the son of the late Lester and Ivy (Presher) Shaw, born on January 18, 1951 in Manhattan, NY.
Rick worked for many years for the Town of Bethel Highway Department as a Machine Operator. He was an avid car enthusiast and was known to be a real "motor head"; in his younger years he had also worked for Auto Alignment World in Middletown, NY. Rick was very involved in the community he was a past member of the Smallwood Fire Department and played an integral role in developing Collins Park in Mongaup Valley. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him, he will be deeply missed.
Rick is the widower of JoAnn C. Shaw, who passed away on June 12, 2018. He is survived by his children, Michelle Atkins and her husband, Douglas and Fredric "Rick" Shaw, Jr. and his wife, Nicole; his grandchildren Isabella and Connor Atkins, Benjamin and Fredric III "Ricky" Shaw; his sisters Jean Shaw-Gianquinto, Carol Schoenman and Joan Rey and his best friend Tom Gianquinto. He is predeceased by his wife, his daughter, Valerie Shaw and siblings Richard Suprenant and Nancy Froman.
Visitation will be held TODAY, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749 and Wednesday, July 10th from 11a to 1p at the funeral home with a funeral service to follow. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019