G. Ruth Griffin


1926 - 2020
G. Ruth Griffin Obituary
G. Ruth Griffin
January 27, 1926 - March 30, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
G. Ruth Griffin of Jeffersonville, NY a retired Legal Secretary, passed away peacefully on Monday March 30, 2020 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty, NY. She was 94 years old. The daughter of the late William Frank Lewis Weissmann and Gertrude Katherine Heller Weissmann, she was born January 27, 1926 in Callicoon Center, NY.
Ruth had a career that spanned many decades. She was a legal secretary for the law offices of Schadt & Deckelman, Schadt & Schadt and Martin Miller. She was a charter member of the Callicoon Center Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Sullivan County Legal Secretaries Association.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Janet Siano of Jeffersonville; her grandson, Edmund Puerschner and his wife, Janet of Jeffersonville; her granddaughter, Janay Puerschner and her husband, Vinny Campbell of Brooklyn, NY; two great grandsons, Kevin & Nile Puerschner, her sister in law, Bernice Weissmann of Callicoon Center, NY and her brother and sister in law, Donald & Veronica Keeler of Youngsville, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was predeceased by her husbands, Leslie Keeler and Charles Griffin and by her brother, Eugene Weissmann.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to St. Georges Church, PO Box 672, Jeffersonville, NY 12748 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 33607.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
