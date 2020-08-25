1/1
Gail Ellen Stewart Glassey
GAIL ELLEN STEWART GLASSEY
March 3, 1938 - August 21, 2020
Weston, FL, formerly of Central Valley, NY
Gail Glassey, of Central Valley, NY, entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 82 years old.
Gail was born on March 3, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Gladys Stewart of Newburgh, NY. She briefly attended college in Danville, VA, and worked as a bookkeeper for the Columbus Trust Company.
At the age of three, Gail began training as a ballet dancer. She never lost her passion for dance, and occasionally taught ballet lessons as an adult. Gail was very active at Grace United Methodist Church, as well as many charitable organizations.
Gail was the most devoted and loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Alex. She lovingly, dedicated her life to her two children. She was a caring and doting grandmother of four granddaughters. She was a dear and loyal friend to all who knew her. She will be missed immensely.
Gail is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Alexander Glassey III, of the home; her son, Gordon Glassey, and his wife, Susan, of Weston, FL; her daughter, Dawn Gasvoda and her husband, Steve, of Highland, MI; her grandchildren, Megan Gasvoda, Hannah Bennett, Brittany Glassey, and Jessica Gasvoda.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-The-Hudson, NY.
Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation that may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the
funeral home at all times.
A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Donations in Gail's name may be made to: St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
I grew up with Gail and was a neighbor, friend, classmate and church member with her. We both lived at Winona Lake in Newburgh, NY. We had a lot of good times toghether.
Vera Ann (Wilson) Birdsall
Friend
