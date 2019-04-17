|
Gail Jacobson Makofsky
April 13, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Gail Jacobson Makofsky of Hurleville, New York, died at home on April 13, 2019 at the age of 103. Clearly, as her longevity illustrates, she possessed extraordinary determination, will, and resilience.
She was the daughter of Max and Bessie Jacobson and spent a happy childhood living on their farm in Divine Corners during the summer, moving to the apartment above their butcher shop in Hurleyville when winter set in.
As a young girl, she was run over by the wheel of a horse-pulled buggy. That accident, which she recovered from swiftly thanks to her dad's quick application of a cold steak to the resulting bump, was the first of many challenges in her life, none of which tarnished her tremendous joy, spirit, sense of humor, love, and generosity.
At five feet tall, "Aunt Gail" was small but fierce, and was a star basketball player in high school who admittedly wasn't averse to "playing dirty" at times. Her family and friends knew better than to challenge her in a game of basketball or bowling, a hand of poker, or to a dance-off, and also knew exactly where to find her when her favorite teams – the Mets, the Knicks, and Rangers - were playing.
Her adventurous spirit was kindled when she played hooky from school at the age of 17, traveling from Hurleyville to the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, riding the entire way in a Ford Model A rumble seat. Adventures later in life took her on safari in Africa, cruising the seas with friends and baking in the sun on many a beach.
Throughout her life, what Gail cherished most was the time she spent with friends and family. She loved to cook and bake, and always had some freshly baked Mandel bread and a cup of tea to welcome visitors to her home. Her recipes were always in demand and have been passed down through generations. She was on a bowling team for many years and had weekly card games with family and friends until her vision loss prevented her from continuing. Gail was the star of the annual family reunion mummy race well into her 90s, where, wrapped from head to toe in toilet paper, she delighted in helping her team to victory.
Gail taught her family through example how to love unconditionally, and to live life fully with dignity and grace. Her warm smiles, quiet strength, comforting embrace and willingness to give of herself will be forever missed. Her unabating joy, kind yet spunky personality, love of sports, baking and dancing and deep devotion to family will be the stuff of family legend for generations to come.
She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Bessie Jacobson; brothers: Julius, Abe and "Perk" and sisters: Rose Cohen, Ann Jacobson, Pearl Kollender and Helen Carlson. She is lovingly remembered by a son, Michael Makofsky (Mona), a daughter Bonnie Makofsky (Les Witherel); two grandchildren, Nicholas Makofsky and Meredith Meadows (Jason), and four great-grandchildren: Christian Makofsky, Isabella and Ilana Mesa and Isla Meadows; as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Colonial – Bryant Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788, Burial will follow at Congregation Anshei Hurleyville Synagogue Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hurleyville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail's name to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21298-9385 or to WildAid, 333 Pine Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019