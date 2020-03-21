|
|
Gail Susan Hosking Culver
February 7, 1951 - Mach 19, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Gail Susan Hosking Culver, beloved daughter of John R. "Dick" Hosking and Frances Murray Hosking passed away on Mach 19, 2020 in Port Jervis. Gail was born in Port Jervis, New York on February 7, 1951. She attended public school in Port Jervis and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College.
"Gaily," as she was fondly called by her husband Michael, was a retired teacher who taught for 30+ years in several school systems, including Louisville, KY, and Sussex, NJ. Gail was an admired and respected educator by both her students and colleagues. She especially loved to instill a joy of reading in her students, often resorting to dressing in appropriate costumes to read to them and enjoying their participation. She had a wicked sense of humor and sarcasm that she used in school and with her friends and family.
Gail's daughter Amanda Culver Davis absorbed her mother's love of learning and sense of play and also became a special needs teacher in the Port Jervis High School. Gail and Amanda loved each other unconditionally and that love grew stronger with the arrival of Gail's grandsons Brady and Flynn. Brady especially loved Gail, calling her "That Momma" from the very start. The bond that they shared was extremely special.
Gail was also a wonderful and supportive mother to Mike's son Zachary and later grandmother to his sons, Jacob and Lucas. To them she was Grandma Gail. In addition, Gail (Gailma) was like a grandmother to her nieces, Devon and Paige Stuart and she loved them and was beyond proud of them.
Gail was an amazing grandmother to all her boys and loved nothing more than spending time with them doing whatever they asked of her. It was incredibly special for Amanda to watch her mom form a bond with her sons that will last forever.
Gail is survived by her heartbroken husband of 39 years, her adoring and eternally grateful daughter, loving step son, and Gail's much loved son-in-law, Bryan Davis. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins. Gail was a member of the Drew United Methodist Church, Port Jervis, a member of the New Jersey Retired Teacher's Association and a board member of the Port Jervis Housing Authority.
Gail's kindness toward all animals was legendary and she is survived by a menagerie of house animals that she spoiled with a passion including lost cats and a squirrel named "Baby No Tail" who always returned for her tender loving care.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Gail's family and friends, a celebration of Gail's Life at the Drew United Methodist Church, Port Jervis will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020