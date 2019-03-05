|
Garry F. Kammerer, Sr.
December 30, 1952 - March 3, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Garry F. Kammerer, Sr., a lifetime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly at Montifiore Nyack Hospital on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was 66 years old. The son of the late Jean Jewis and the late George Kammerer, he was born in Middletown, NY on December 30, 1952.
Garry was a proud graduate of the Thomas Jefferson High School in Middletown, NY, class of 1969. He was a generous man who spent time looking out for and helping others. He was a respected auto mechanic, the go-to guy who could figure out anything that had a motor. He was a car and motorcycle buff with an "eagle eye" for detail. Garry was a good cook, but never quite figured out how to cook for one - so we all enjoyed the bounty that he prepared for many. He lived life to the fullest and took pride in his family and cherished the friends he made throughout his life.
Garry is survived by his two children: Garry, Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Ellenville, daughter, Cherie and her fiance, Jason Deriberprey of Kerhonkson; his sister, Jean Wood and her husband, Harland of Middletown; sister-in-law, Tamara Miller-Kammerer of Salisbury Mills; nephew, Harland Wood and his wife, Jenna and family, nephew, Ken Wood and his wife, Melissa and family, nephew, Travis Wood and his wife, Elsa and family, and niece, Jenna Keppler and her husband, Rob and family, all of Middletown.
He is pre-deceased by his father, George, his mother, Jean, and his brother, George.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A Celebration of Life will take place at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery in the family plot.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019