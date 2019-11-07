|
Garry L. Boyce, Jr.
July 5, 1974 - November 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Garry L. Boyce, Jr., a lifetime resident, local businessman, fourth generation and current owner and operator of Boyce Excavating Company Inc., died on November 7, 2019. He was 45 years old. Born to Garry and Martha Sadler Boyce in Middletown on July 5, 1974. He was one of three children. Garry was a devoted husband and father, a hard worker who was a friend to all who he knew. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his wit and being the life of the party. He was generous beyond belief. A member of the Howell's Fire Department since he was 16, the Elk's Lodge 1097, Little League coach, professional Motorcross racer, a licensed helicopter and airplane pilot and a member of the Mt. Hope Planning Board.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Erin at home; his cherished children, Tyler and Madison; sisters, Tracy Galasso (Patrick) of North Charleston, SC and Brandi Aquino (Thomas) of Westtown, NY; mother and father-in-law, Ron and Patricia Walker of Mt. Hope, New York; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Walker ( Veronica) and his beloved and constant traveling companion, his dog, Maverick; nieces and nephews: Logan, Riley, Brandon, Chelsea, Christopher and many adored aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 10th at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, November 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY.
Arrangements are made by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 845-343-6309 or visit [email protected]
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019