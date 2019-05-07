|
Garry M. L. Selby
May 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Our Dearly Beloved, Garry M. L. Selby, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019 at the age of 58 at St. Luke's Hospital.
Garry attended the Highland Falls School System and graduated from James I. O'Neill High School. He worked at the United States Military Academy at West Point for 38 years.
Garry is survived by his wife, Renee Selby; four children and two grandsons.
Flowers may be sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553 on Friday, May 10th. Mr. Selby will repose 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Cathedral at the House, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Pastor April Birks will officiate. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime. 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019