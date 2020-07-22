Gary A. Clearwater
August 3, 1952 - July 20, 2020
Kerhonkson, NY
Gary A. Clearwater of Kerhonkson, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was 67 years old. Gary was born on August 3, 1952 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late Allan and Mildred (Wood) Clearwater.
Gary, being a lifelong resident of the area, graduated from Ellenville High School. He worked as an Auto Body Repair Man at B & H Garage and Body Shop in Ellenville. Gary was a life member of Kimble Hose Co #2 and a member of the Ulster Heights Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but most of all was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife, Terry Finkbeiner Clearwater whom he married in 1985, their children, Tracy Hammel and her significant other, Terence Doyle, Frances Soule and her husband, Ralph, Gary Clearwater Jr. and his wife, Elyse and Eric Clearwater; grandchildren, George Hammel III, Corey Hammel, Page Banks, Rebecca Banks, Dillon Finke, Mason Clearwater, Gary Clearwater III and Mikayla Clearwater; father-in-law, Louis Finkbeiner; sister-in-law, Kathy Finkbeiner and her significant other, Bill Ruerup; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Michael Finkbeiner; Mason's mom, Jacqueline Davi and Rodney Leslie who was like a brother to Gary as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Marl, Virginia Finnin and Allan Clearwater.
Visiting will be held on Friday, July 24th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. with a celebration of Gary's life beginning at 8:30 that evening at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, 30 42nd. St., Kerhonkson. In the interest of public safety, all visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local ASPCA.
To leave a personal condolence for Gary's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com