Gary Alvord "Phipps" Phillips
February 22, 1950 - February 11, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
"Some people wonder all their lives if they've made a difference. Marines don't have that problem." — Ronald Reagan
Gary Alvord "Phipps" Phillips passed away on February 11, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1950 in Port Jervis, NY, the first born child of Helene and Alvord Phillips.
Gary grew up in Port Jervis, NY with his siblings, cousins and friends always close by. He sought out a good time and had fun creating his own mischief. He lived a very storied life and enjoyed sharing those stories with everyone.
Gary was in the Port Jervis Senior Class of 1968. After his senior year was over Gary proudly served our country with the U.S. Marine Corp in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. After returning home from Vietnam he married his sweetheart, Kathleen Hendershot. Together they created their perfect life, which included their two children and many adventures.
Gary had many different jobs throughout his life; creating things with his hands, continually learning new things. Helping and teaching others gave him great joy in sharing what he knew. He retired from a local carpenter's union in 2005. He was always the friend you could count on whenever you needed anything.
As an avid sportsman he loved being out in nature, hunting and fishing with his friends and family. His property in Upstate NY was his favorite place for him to be away from the worries of the world.
Gary was a member of the Hawk's Nest Hunting Club, NRA, , and American Legion Post. He recently helped build the Veteran's Memorial in Sparrow Bush, NY.
He enjoyed spending time with is Forever Brothers in his local Veteran's group. Gary will be greatly missed by his loving wife Kathy; his mother, Helene; his daughter, Paige Zenes, her husband, John; his son, Scott and his fiance, Lisa Martin; his grandchildren, whom he loved and adored to the moon and back: Tiffanee, Carter, Calla, Hadleigh Zenes; Maximus Alvord Phillips; Haley and CJ Innes; Lauren Martin; his great-grandaughtrers, Shaylen and Lenyx Labrecque; his siblings: Laurie, Russell (Kathrine), and Helayne Phillips and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; his dear Aunt Carol Tufano; Corey Bessette who Gary and Kathy looked upon as a son, and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Gary was predeceased by his sister, Jackie Savannah and his father and fishing buddy, Alvord Phillips Jr.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cecelia and Lester Hendershot, and friends who left this earth way too soon.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Gary's name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, or any U.S. Veteran's organization.
Come help us celebrate Gary's life Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Military honors will be conducted.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, 2020