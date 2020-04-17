Home

Gary F. Tompkins


1946 - 2020
April 17, 1946 - April 15, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Gary F. Tompkins of Town of Newburgh, NY, a retired salesman for Dabrus Auto parts in Newburgh, and a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. He was 73.
The son of the late Fred Tompkins and Laura Wright Tompkins, he was born April 17, 1946 in Newburgh, New York.
He was a member of Moulton Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Krystyna (Kobes) at home, and his loyal canine companion, Elf.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
