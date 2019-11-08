|
Gary G. Quade
October 4, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gary G. Quade, age 68 of Middletown, NY, passed away on Friday morning, October 4, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side. He fought long and hard.
He is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Henrietta Quade and his sister, Norma Carpenter.
Gary was a man of vision, incredible talent and the best jokes. He was a loving father and a wonderful husband. He loved how close his family was.
He and his father started Quade's Flight School at Orange County Airport over 40 years ago. For the last ten years, Gary has worked at Take Flight Aviation. Gary got his pilot's license before his driver's license. He held nearly every rating as a pilot flight instructor and FAA mechanic. He loved to fly and he loved to teach people to fly. It was not unusual to have a 737 fly overhead and have a former student call down to see if he was around. He loved to ride his motorcycle and was both a hunter and a bow-fisherman. He was a lover of classic rock music.
Of all his many accomplishments, none made him more proud than his daughter.
Gary was a good friend. Someone you could count on to always help you out. He believed in friendship and loyalty. His word was his bond.
A great man now flies high - with no limits or boundaries.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Corinna; his beloved daughter, Sarah; his step-mother, Nancy Davies; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debi and Pete Monroe; his nieces and nephew, Nicole Monroe, Samantha and PJ Monroe; Nicole's fiance, Casey Young; his buddy, Paul Ramsey and Apple.
He is also survived by so many wonderful friends, who filled his life with joy and fun.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th, at the American Legion Middletown Post 151, 185 Wawayanda Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Come and bring a Gary Quade story to share.
The family wishes to thank the extraordinary staff of nurses at Orange Regional Medical Center for their warmth and caring, and our family and friends for their support and love.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring a short written story about Gary - for his daughter Sarah.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019