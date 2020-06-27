Gary George Kuprych

June 26, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

Gary George Kuprych, 69, of the Town of Newburgh, passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was the son of two of the best parents one could ever ask for, Michael and Helene. Gary was born in Newburgh, as were his parents. He rarely ventured elsewhere. Gary found most of what he loved right here in the city and town he loved. He was a very kind and generous soul and just like his dad, would help you anyway he could. Like his mom, he was full of life and could always share a good story with you, revealing his infectiously optimistic outlook. He made many friends and he will miss them all, we are sure. We know that his loving parents were there to welcome him back home. For the rest of us remaining here, we miss you already. You will forever be in our hearts. God bless you Gary. Job well done. You did your part in making the world a little better.

Gary was a business graduate of Northeastern University. He worked with his father in his vending business after graduation and eventually went into business for himself, retiring in 2012. Shortly after retirement he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. It was his only short straw draw. He was recently given the news that he was in remission.

The family would like to thank his personal physician and friend, Dr. Bambino who was with Gary most of his adult life. We also want to thank Dr. Diamond who guided him through many ups and downs. Accolades to the staffs that accompany these two fine physicians. We also would like to thank the special professionals at St. Luke's Hospital, who over the years took care of various issues that inflicted Gary, taking loving care of him, getting him in tip top shape...until the very next time they would meet again. Not to worry, they nursed him back to health all over again. "Thank You" is not enough to all of you.

Gary is predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his brother, Paul of Newburgh, along with several cousins and second cousins scattered throughout the U.S. and locally. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Terry Bosch, who remains a good friend.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gary's memory to St. Patrick's Church, at the address below.

A Mass of Christian Burial, in celebration of Gary's life, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand Street in Newburgh. Interment at Saint Francis Cemetery in New Windsor will immediately follow the service. Unfortunately due to current health concerns, there will be no wake, but there will be a Register Book at the church. Please sign.

Arrangements under the direction of White Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



